Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE DLX opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLX. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.