Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE DLX opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85.
About Deluxe
Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.
