Cargojet (CJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cargojet to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.26 million.

Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$119.22.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

