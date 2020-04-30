Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,556.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Citigroup lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

