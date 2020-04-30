Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.07

News coverage about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a news impact score of -2.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

DLAKY stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

