Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a coverage optimism score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

