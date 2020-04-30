easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given News Impact Score of -1.00

News coverage about easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. easyJet earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EJTTF shares. UBS Group raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

EJTTF opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.73. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

