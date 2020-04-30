Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates CHF 94 Price Target for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 75 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 105.50.

Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

