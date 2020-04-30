TD Securities Increases MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$22.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -330.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.30. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 85.14 and a quick ratio of 84.83.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$303,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,450,084.32.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

