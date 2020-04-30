Silvercorp Metals’ (SVM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.80 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $896.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$7.69.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$39,171.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$417,824. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$584,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,128,000 shares in the company, valued at C$29,990,082.40.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

