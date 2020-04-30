Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$36.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Linamar from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Linamar from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$51.17.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.87, for a total transaction of C$92,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,870,497.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

