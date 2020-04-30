Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Information Services alerts:

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$14.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.47. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$12.02 and a 52 week high of C$17.07. The stock has a market cap of $249.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.14%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.