Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.75.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$917.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

