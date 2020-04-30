Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GEI. National Bank Financial raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.68.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI opened at C$20.99 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.96 and a 12-month high of C$28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.