Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.08.

IPL stock opened at C$11.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$25.42. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.80.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.83%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

