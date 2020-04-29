Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,187.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

