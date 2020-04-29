5,532 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. NextEra Energy comprises 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

