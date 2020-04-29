AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,556,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,417,000 after purchasing an additional 185,866 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $2,274,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $52.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

