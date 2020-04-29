CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $876.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,187.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,318.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 43.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

