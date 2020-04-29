Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $873.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,183.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.25. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,469.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

