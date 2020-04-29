Carlson Capital Management Purchases 79 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,183.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,317.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $873.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,469.74.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

