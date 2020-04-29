Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

