Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

