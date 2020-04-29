Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,184.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,034.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,903.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.