Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 890.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

