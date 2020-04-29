Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 85,071 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,071 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.