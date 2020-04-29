Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 103 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.19. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.