Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Nike makes up 1.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NKE opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

