Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

WMT stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.