Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

