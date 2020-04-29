Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,800.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $2,400.00 to $2,800.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,184.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,034.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,903.41. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

