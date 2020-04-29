Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Monday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,034.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,903.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,184.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

