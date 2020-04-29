Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2,725.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,404.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,034.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,903.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,184.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.