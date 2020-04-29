Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,770.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2020 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $92.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,184.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,034.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,903.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

