Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $2.88 Million in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

