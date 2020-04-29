Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $290.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $290.00 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $278.58 on Monday. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

