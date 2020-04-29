Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $290.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $290.00 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $278.58 on Monday. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.81.
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
