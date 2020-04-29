Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $833,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

