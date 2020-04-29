Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96,298 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

