Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 2,534 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $129.62. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

