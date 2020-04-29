Carlson Capital Management Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

NYSE T opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

