CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,794,000 after buying an additional 501,020 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $651,802,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

