Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 19.9% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.