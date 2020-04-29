CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 367 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

