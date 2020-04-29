2,780 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

