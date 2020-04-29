AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.2% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

