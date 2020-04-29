NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 157.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $291.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average of $238.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

