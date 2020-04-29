82,321 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 82,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.