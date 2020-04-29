82,321 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 82,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NVIDIA Co. Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp
NVIDIA Co. Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp
82,321 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department
82,321 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amgen, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amgen, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $23.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $23.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 654 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 654 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
AbbVie Inc Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL
AbbVie Inc Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report