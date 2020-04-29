Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amgen, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.63 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

AMGN stock opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

