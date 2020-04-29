British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $23.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 92,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 240,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $121.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

