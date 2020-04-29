Brightworth Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brightworth cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

