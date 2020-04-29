Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

